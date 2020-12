Articles

For millennia, China has taught its citizens to embrace individual sacrifice for the greater good. Writer Huang Hung explains how this mindset allows the country to preserve safety during a crisis.

(Image credit: Courtesy of TED)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/18/947676688/huang-hung-how-has-china-used-collectivism-to-navigate-the-pandemic