Wisconsin Justices Receive Threats And Hate After Elections Ruling

Friday, 18 December 2020

On Monday, just before the Electoral College was scheduled to convene, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a ruling denying Trump's challenge to the election results and request to have all the state electors vote for him. Even before the ruling was issued, some of the Justices started receiving hate mail and voicemails, and some were based solely on misogyny and anti-Semitism. After the ruling, the hate and vitriol continued to flow. Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet appeared to have caught the brunt of these attacks. As reported by Ruth Conniff of Wisconsin Examiner, these attacks included a bizarre rant on a white supremist website: Karofsky and Dallet were the targets of an online anti-Semitic attack on a blog reposted by the white supremacist website Daily Stormer that identifies Karofsky and Dallet as “Wisconsin Jews.” “Powerful Jews came together to assure their people hold as many positions of power as possible,” it asserts, and repeats anti-Semitic canards about a cabal of wealthy Jews who dominate Ivy League universities and businesses. Both the blog post and the obscenity-laced messages to Karofsky’s office focus on her comment that the Trump campaign’s effort to throw out votes “smacks of racism.”

