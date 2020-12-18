Pro-Authoritarian Allen West: Georgia Is Close Because 'Blue State People' Moved There

Articles

Traitor Allen West wants to overthrow the 2020 election. So on Friday morning, he skipped on over to Fox and Friends to claim that reason Georgia flipped to Joe Biden was that "Blue State people" are moving to Georgia and then voting for Democrats. [embed eid="43502" /] This is, of course, a lie. Trump propaganda team co-host Brian Kilmeade was perplexed that the two Senate runoffs were as close as they are. A hot and bothered Kilmeade said, "What does it say now that there's only a one-point separation in the polls? Why is this even close?" West lied and said, "It's the migration of people that are leaving these failed blue states of California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey they come down to successful red states such as Georgia, such as Texas." The man who wants Trump to declare martial law to overthrow the 2020 presidential election attacked Democratic challenger Warnock by saying his parents would never have voted for him. West said, "So this shows the infiltration, the migration the people coming down -- and what could end up happening." In reality, Georgians are fed up. The do-nothing Senate led by Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate candidates', plural, alleged insider trading, and their deep disgust at the entire Trump administration. Co-propagandist Ainsley Earhardt then attacked the fictitious "blue wave of people leaving blue states" to undermine Georgia.

