Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 10:03 Hits: 23

Millions of Americans could be facing eviction in the next few weeks if Congress doesn't pass a COVID-19 relief bill in the coming days.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/18/947918284/millions-in-need-of-eviction-protection-as-pandemic-rages-on