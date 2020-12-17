The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's Use Of The Authoritarian Playbook Will Have Lasting Consequences

Lena Surzhko Harned, Penn State and Luis Jimenez, University of Massachusetts Boston Six weeks after the U.S. election, President Donald Trump had still not accepted defeat. This behavior is not typical in mature democracies. And it’s reminiscent of countries with what political scientists call “hybrid regimes” – nations that have elements of democracy but in practice are not democracies. For us – politics scholars studying Latin America and the former Soviet Union – Trump’s resistance to election results underscores the fragility of democratic institutions when confronted with authoritarian practices. These include deligitimizing election results, interfering with judicial independence and attacking independent media and opposition.

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trumps-use-authoritarian-playbook-will

