Marco Rubio Hates Being Called A 'F*cker'

I'm sure at this point you've heard that President-elect Joe Biden's incoming Deputy Chief of Staff, Jen O'Malley Dillon referred to Republicans on Capitol Hill as "fuckers." Big whoop, right? Well, apparently, it's a very big whoop. Commence the pearl-clutching on the right, particularly by those who remained suspiciously silent as Trump bragged about grabbing women by the p*ssy, insulted other nations by calling them "Sh*thole countries," not to mention calling reporters, politicians, and members of their families "Idiots" to their faces. That's, of course, before we get to the number of 9/11s that happen daily now, thanks to Trump's negligence and grift, and the crimes against humanity occurring on the border and in ICE camps, and American soldiers with Russian bounties on their heads in Afghanistan that he is totally cool with. Case in point: Senator from the great state of Floriduh, Marco Rubio. Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

