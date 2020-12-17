Trump Advisor: Trump Is 'Throwing A F**king Temper Tantrum' Over Leaving

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 13:58 Hits: 6

Trump's mind is set on revenge, CNN's Erin Burnett reported last night. "President Trump tonight wants the Justice Department to help him get even with his political enemies, pushing extensively, we are learning tonight, for the acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to name two special counsels," she said. "And CNN also learning that the president is now asking those around him if he, himself, can appoint the special counsels. The answer is, no, no, he cannot, according to Justice Department rules, so he needs to have a plan with the attorney general to do so. Facts and laws, of course, don't seem to matter to Trump. He wants one special counsel to investigate Joe Biden's son Hunter, and the other to investigate the president's baseless claims of election fraud. In the case of Hunter Biden, there's already an investigation. In the case of the election, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the Supreme court, courts across this country, all the states, the list goes on and on -- there's no there there.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trump-advisor-trump-throwing-fking-temper