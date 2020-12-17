Chris Christie Addresses New PSA To Anti-Maskers: 'Please Wear A Mask'

Articles

Chris Christie has a new public service announcement: This message isn't for everyone. It's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask. You know, lying in isolation in ICU for seven days, I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House, and how wrong it is to let mask wearing divide us. If you don't do the right thing, we could all end up on the wrong side of history. pPlease wear a mask. "That is former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, sending out a message. Believe it or not, still very important for a large segment of this society to hear. People who have attacked those who wear masks. I know that there -- it's gone in the other direction as well. but, you know, Mika has shown me a story or two of people on their death beds who have regretted being duped and being wrong about, well, just about everything in this covid crisis," Joe Scarborough said. "This is -- when we first started talking about this in early March, when i was pleading with President Trump every day and saying I was very hopeful that people would follow scientists and doctors, my plea was this. That this pandemic is not going to be about politics. It's going to be about medicine. It's going to be about science, and viruses don't care about your politics. They don't care about your political registration. They don't care about your talking point. Viruses are just looking to attach to people and to get them sick and kill them.

