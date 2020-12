Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 15:05 Hits: 0

President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming deputy chief of staff called GOP lawmakers are “a bunch of f---ers” and said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is “terrible,” but expressed optimism that the new administration could still work with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/530436-biden-campaign-manager-calls-gop-lawmakers-a-bunch-of-f