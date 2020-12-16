The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump HHS Official Admits ‘We Want Them Infected’ With COVID-19

It sounds like something out of a Nazi experiment but a top Trump appointee at HHS, Paul Alexander, urged other health officials to “flood the zone” with coronavirus and infect “kids and young people” in order to develop herd immunity. That was the plan of the dubiously qualified Alexander, then-science adviser to the completely unqualified Michael Caputo, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services. (More on Caputo here) Politico got the scoop, via internal emails obtained by a House watchdog. "Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…" Alexander added.

