Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 18:23 Hits: 6

At 38, Pete Buttigieg is the youngest of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet selections to date. He said that "future generations have a lot at stake in infrastructure policy."

(Image credit: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/16/947149650/hailing-his-new-voice-biden-introduces-transportation-choice-buttigieg