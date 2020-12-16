At His Phony 'Election Fraud' Hearing, Agitated Ron Johnson Screams At Dem Colleague

Articles

Senator Ron Johnson is holding a hearing to stroke Donald Trump's bruised ego and bolster his claim that the election was stolen, even though he admits Joe Biden won. We could possibly call this "the Festivus hearing", since it appears to be held for the sole purpose of allowing Republicans to air their grievances about Dear Leader's loss by over 7 million votes. There is no moment more revealing than when Senator Ron Johnson used his privilege as committee chair to angrily denounce Senator Gary Peters, Peters made an observation about Johnson's motives with regard to Johnson's disinformation campaign against Hunter Biden. Fun fact: Hunter Biden was not running on any ballot in the year of our Lord 2020. During his questioning of former CISA chief Chris Krebs, Senator Peters said, "We saw foreign disinformation campaigns trying to sow doubt about the integrity of our election. We've seen that before, and very clearly in 2016, and certainly all the intelligence community in this country backs that up, and so, in fact, CISA rumor control page was created within your agency." This opened the door for Krebs to talk about how they actively pushed back on disinformation in real-time in an effort to protect the integrity of our democracy and the election. Ron Johnson was so enraged, he interrupted the questioning.

