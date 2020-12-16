Every Republican Is A Roy Cohn Republican

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

There's a perception that Donald Trump brought something extra to the job of being a Republican politician because he'd been mentored by Roy Cohn, lawyer for the mob and Joe McCarthy. Cohn's advice to Trump was attack, counterattack, and never apologize. Prior to Trump, Republican presidents have generally had underlings to do the attacking, counterattacking, and apology withholding -- but the GOP below the presidential level has been like this for decades. Here's Paul Gigot of the Wall Street Journal editorial page responding to criticism of a piece he ran: The editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal accused strategists for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. of instigating a coordinated response to an op-ed article published Friday evening that called on Jill Biden, Mr. Biden’s wife, to refrain from referring to herself as “Dr. Biden” because she is not a medical doctor, but rather holds a doctorate in education....

