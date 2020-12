Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Scores of private charitable foundations linked to some of the nation's wealthiest people received money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Critics say they didn't need a taxpayer subsidy.

(Image credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

