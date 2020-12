Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 10:07 Hits: 2

In the pandemic, a third of Americans struggle to pay usual costs, even some earning over $100,000. But living on the edge financially is nothing new in the U.S. Three households share their budgets.

(Image credit: Mary Inhea Kang for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/16/941292021/paycheck-to-paycheck-nation-how-life-in-america-adds-up