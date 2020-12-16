No Sign of Trump Concession as Top Senate Republican Admits Biden Won

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 00:46 Hits: 6

After weeks of silence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, following Monday’s formal vote by the Electoral College that cemented Biden’s victory in the November 3 election. Yet there is still no sign President Donald Trump is willing to accept defeat. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/no-sign-trump-concession-top-senate-republican-admits-biden-won-4519016