Newsmax Relents, Will Refer To Joe Biden As President-Elect

Make no mistake, Newsmax still wants to be the wingnuts' choice for alt-right content that have little if anything to do with reality, but at least in this one instance, they're starting to bend a little. Unlike Fox News though, their entire business model is centered around Donald Trump, so it'll be interesting (i.e. nauseating) to see how they go from here with a Biden White House. Source: The Hill Startup conservative network Newsmax confirmed Tuesday its reporters and anchors will refer to Joe Biden as president-elect during news coverage going forward. "As a result of the Electoral College vote Joe Biden is the president-elect and will be referred to as such on Newsmax," a spokesperson for the media company told The Hill. "We also recognize President Trump continues to contest the results and we will cover aspects of that news story." The new statement from the pro-Trump media outlet comes less than a day after an anchor on the network called Biden “president-elect” twice during a segment. Newsmax is one of the few media outlets which did not project Biden as the winner of the presidential election in the days following Nov. 3.

