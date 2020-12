Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 17:20 Hits: 6

Top congressional leaders are meeting on Tuesday afternoon as they try to finalize a mammoth government funding bill and work out an agreement on coronavirus relief. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530277-congressional-leaders-to-meet-on-government-funding-coronavirus-relief-as