Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 16:51 Hits: 8

President-elect Joe Biden's team will include producers of major televised political and entertainment events — as well as a chief medical adviser, due to the pandemic risks.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2020/12/15/946721063/inauguration-day-from-home-biden-team-plans-celebration-amid-covid-19