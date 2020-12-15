Memory Lane: Maddow Looks Back At All Bill Barr Did To Protect Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Last night, Rachel Maddow talked about Barr's record with the Mueller report -- and more: "On the pace of scandal that the Trump administration has maintained from the beginning, honestly, 37 days is plenty of time for them to have another cabinet official resign in disgrace or get fired or arrested or maybe all three. I mean, 37 days? How many more cabinet scandals might break open? How many more people might resign in disgrace? "I mentioned at the top of the show, Attorney General William Barr is out tonight. We're going to have reaction from a former senior Justice Department and FBI official who has been one of William Barr's most potent critics. But I should also note -- and, you know, this may turn out to be just a coincidence, but just before we got word that William Barr was resigning tonight, we also learned about the resignation of the first Trump-appointed U.S. attorney as well. U.S. attorneys, of course, don't serve for fixed terms. They can quit whenever they want. But the resignation tonight of Craig Carpenito, who is the Trump appointed U.S. attorney in New Jersey, he's the first U.S. attorney to quit since the election. And it is a little bit weird for a U.S. attorney to quit during a lame duck," she said. She reminded us he was part of the scheme to push out the U.S. attorney for the SDNY.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/memory-lane-maddow-looks-back-all-bill