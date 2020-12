Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 11:09 Hits: 6

The Electoral College reaffirmed that Joe Biden is president-elect, but the current president continues not to accept it, threatening to undermine Biden's legitimacy.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/15/946562685/democracy-held-with-bidens-win-but-trump-is-keeping-america-divided-as-ever