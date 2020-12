Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 02:20 Hits: 2

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the challenges presented by both the ongoing pandemic and President Trump’s continued attempts to overturn the election results.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/what-the-covid-19-vaccine-means-for-the-political-battles-to-come/