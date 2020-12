Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 6

Nonvoters are disengaged and don't believe politics can make a difference in their lives. They are also more likely to be Latino, younger, make less money and have lower levels of education.

(Image credit: Caroline Amenabar/NPR; Eric Ray/Flickr)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/15/945031391/poll-despite-record-turnout-80-million-americans-didnt-vote-heres-why