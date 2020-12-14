Take The C&L Poll: Should Trump Be Tried For Sedition?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 22:32 Hits: 5

Since the early morning of November 4, Trump has acted like a petulant child whose parents took away his candy and told him sit in the corner as results started to come in that changed the trajectory of the presidential election. Trump addressed his supports after seeing the election begin to flip agaunst him after mail in ballots were being tabulated. "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," Trump said. "We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election." Trump began his assault in the early hours on that day on the integrity of our democracy and hasn't stopped since. Republican legislators refused to allow mail-in ballots to be counted early, causing many of the swing states to only be about 50% done in their counts as election night turned into Wednesday morning. Since Trump attacked all forms of voting that helped protect the public from the pandemic, many Democratic districts and Democratic voters weren't counted on Election Day . Trump knows this but his refusal to admit the fact that he got destroyed in the presidential election hasn't stopped him from fundraising and destroying whatever comity exists among voters. Now his Manson cult-like GOP congressional representatives have fallen in line and pushed the very dangerous and fraudulent accusations that the presidential election was stolen from Trump. This has never happened in all our lifetimes.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/take-cl-poll-should-trump-be-tried