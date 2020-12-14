The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lin Wood Calls For Trump To Declare Martial Law, 'Patriots' To Prepare

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Trump election attorney Lin Wood's seditious rhetoric has taken a dangerous turn, calling for Trump to declare martial law in order to keep the presidency. Wood further escalated that rhetoric earlier Monday when he tweeted out calls for so-called "patriots" to prepare and get ready for Trump's instructions. Here is his Sunday tweet: Lin Wood & Sidney Powell, having lost in federal & appellate courts, are now urging the president to sign an executive order declaring martial law to “clean up the election.” pic.twitter.com/JQfe60CQOC — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 14, 2020 Okay, it said "marital law" but you get the point, which he doubled down on earlier today: If any member of public has refused to believe 11/3 election was fraud or has simply had head in sand, I believe Antrim report will remove blinders for ALL to [email protected] has massive evidence to order martial law & invoke EO on foreign interference with U.S. election.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/lin-wood-calls-trump-declare-martial-law

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version