DC Cops Accused Of Standing Idly By During 'Springtime For Proud Boys And White Supremacy'

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020

A Black policewoman was injured and at least four people stabbed when a day of demonstrations in support of President Donald Trump’s election delusions ended in violence Saturday night in Washington D.C. Many have linked the violence to the white nationalist group the Proud Boys who Trump told to "stand back and stand by" during the presidential debate Sept. 29, 2020. Apparently, no longer standing by, they are shown in multiple videos attacking counterprotesters, burning a Black Lives Matter banner, and generally ignoring police orders with much-delayed punishment from authorities. In a video the New York Post obtained, white men in “America Strong” hats and wearing painted gold laurel wreaths associated with the Proud Boys attacked a man in all black, telling him to leave and shoving him when he tried. “Get out! Get the f--- outta here!" they shouted outside of Harry’s Bar, a gathering spot for the Proud Boys The Washington Post reported. When shoved, the man took out a knife to protect himself and tried to run away, the New York Post reported. “Get his ass!” someone in the crowd shouted. Police response as the targetted man vanished into the crowd was: “Stop guys stop — please stop.”

