Reality Check: Will Today's Electoral College Vote Finally Conclude The Election?

Monday, 14 December 2020

CNN's John Berman was pretty happy about today's Electoral College vote. "We wait every four years for just this moment. The first Monday after the second Wednesday in December," he said. "You know what that means! it's Electoral College day. That bizarre constitutional quirk that lets 538 people officially choose the president. It's important this year, because it gives many Republicans a chance to stop lying about the election results. John Avlon here with a reality check." "You probably thought Election Day was six weeks ago. You know, when Joe Biden won an unprecedented 81 million votes, giving him an electoral college victory of 306 to 232. But it turns out today is the real election, as far as the constitution is concerned, when 538 members of the electoral college meet in their respective states to ratify their state's votes," Avlon said. "Confused? You're not alone. So let's break it down. You got to go all the way back to 1787 when the Founders intended those electors to be independent-minded citizens, who could stop an unqualified demagogue from ever becoming president. Didn't quite work out that way. You see, the Constitution doesn't mention political parties, but as they emerged, even James Madison, the Father of the Constitution, called for an amendment to end the electoral college.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/reality-check-will-electoral-college-vote