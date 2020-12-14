'Credible Threats Of Violence' From Republicans In Michigan

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 18:45 Hits: 5

CNN covers the "credible threats of violence" in Michigan, directed against those obeying the law to ensure an orderly Electoral College vote. State Rep. Gary Eisen, a real charmer who routinely posts pictures of guns and ammo in regards to policy disputes... Last year after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 45-cent gas tax, Rep. Gary Eisen (R) posted this. pic.twitter.com/y3ed2pmqAv — Susan J. Demas ???? (@sjdemas) December 14, 2020 ...was stripped of his committee assignments for TWO WHOLE WEEKS after he told a radio station that a protest he was helping to organize might turn violent. Rep. Gary Eisen (R) says the Michigan Republican Party is organizing an event today to apparently challenge the Dem electors and/or promote GOP electors. He says it's 'uncharted' and he can't guarantee there won't be violence. 'I'm just here to witness.' #mileg

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/credible-threats-violence-republicans