Wingnut MyPillow CEO Attacks Fox During Unhinged Speech At D.C. Pro-Trump Rally

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 16:26 Hits: 7

Now that wingnut MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has apparently turned on Fox, does that mean he's going to quit propping up the shows that their other advertisers have been fleeing in droves? During a pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C. this Saturday, where Lindell was seen flipping out over Trump's fly-over, acting as though Jesus himself had appeared before the crowd rather than Trump, the Trump lickspittle also attacked Fox and accused them of being in on some grand conspiracy against Trump because God forbid they called Arizona for Joe Biden early: “We cannot give up ever on this,” said Lindell to the crowd, which in no way was giving up, being as they were in D.C. marching under the banner of “Stop the Steal” and in protest of the election results and, more recently the Supreme Court. “This is a spiritual warfare in our country and in the world.” “This fraud is real,” he said. “It’s of epic proportions that this election was stolen.”

