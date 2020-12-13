SNL Mocks Pro-Trump Propaganda Network Newsmax With 'Sportsmax' Channel For Jets Fans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020

Saturday Night Live gave Trump and the new right-wing propaganda network Newsmax (that's giving Fox a run for the money these days) the treatment they deserved, during a parody with delusional Jets fans who refuse to admit their team is losing. ‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Newsmax & Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims: Saturday Night Live tonight skewered Newsmax’s newfound success by not calling Biden President-elect and supporting Trump, who, in turn, has been promoting it. “Great news! Million of real Americans are switching from Fox News to Newsmax because Newsmax tells them the truth, that Donald Trump could still win this election,” a promo at the start of the skit said. “And because of our recent success, we are launching Sportsmax. Sportsmax is a network for real Jets fans, giving you the truth about America’s favorite football team.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/snl-mocks-pro-trump-propaganda-network