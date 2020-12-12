Georgia Civil Rights Legend Says Tom Vilsack 'Has Something To Prove' To Black Farmers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 19:10 Hits: 6

Two nights ago I wrote a post arguing that Joe Biden should withdraw Tom Vilsack as his pick for Secretary of the Department of Agriculture. Today I'm eating my words. When Shirley Sherrod, the Georgia civil rights leader who was egregiously wronged by Tom Vilsack during his tenure with the Obama administration, appears on Joy Reid's show to argue that Vilsack should be given the opportunity to do it right this time around, I listen and defer. After giving background on Sherrod's place in Georgia's agricultural history, and the Breitbart-created scandal on which Vilsack based her firing those years ago, Joy Reid asked her how she felt about the prospect of Vilsack returning as head of the USDA. SHERROD: First of all, thanks for having me on. My position is that we certainly need someone who knows the lay out of and programs of the agency. Vilsack has been there. He didn't do all that he should have done during the fist time around. I feel that we should give him the opportunity to get it right this time. There should be no excuse, no excuse whatsoever. He doesn't have a learning curve. He knows the department. He knows what he has to do and I do think he has something to prove to us. REID: Has he ever personally apologized to you. One-on-one, and spokeN about what happened back then?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/georgia-civil-rights-legend-says-tom