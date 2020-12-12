Rudy Giuliani Furious The Supreme Court Refused To 'Investigate' His Phony Allegations

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 December 2020 16:58 Hits: 8

The COVID-stricken carnival-barking mouthpiece of Donald Trump joined Sean Hannity last night to express his disappointment that the Supreme Court refused to take the asinine Texas suit against four swing states seriously. Hannity began by waving a one-page piece of paper, which was the Supreme Court decision, and asked what Rudy thought. Giuliani sad, "Our reaction is great disappointment." He continued by saying the Texas case lays out allegations (not facts, of course) which, if true, would prove the election was conducted illegally. Giuliani's main fictitious evidence is the already-debunked Georgia videotape, and he said the tape shows the election was stolen right in front of your eyes. Apparently not, Rudy. "The justices on the Supreme Court evaded the responsibilities," Rudy said. Giuliani claimed each of his losses in every state where he filed were a "hysterical propaganda-inspired review" of their non-evidence. “These are very sound allegations. They may or may not be true. They have to be tested but that’s what the court is for. They can't just dismiss it like that. I think they are evading their responsibility” Poor whiny, sick baby. You need to bring your evidence to the Supreme Court, not wild conspiracies. Or does Rudy Giuliani believe the U.S. is governed by the Napoleonic code? He continued saying allegations are proof. "The fact is these four states had allegations, if they were true then this election was won by Donald Trump as opposed to Joe Biden."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/rudy-giuliani-furious-supreme-court