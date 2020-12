Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 12:29 Hits: 1

India’s attack on Kashmiri autonomy has united two parties that were once sworn enemies. The newly formed Gupkar Alliance could reshape the disputed region’s politics and cause problems for the BJP.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/12/11/old-rivals-in-kashmir-are-joining-forces-against-modi/