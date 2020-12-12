'Ammon's Army' Shuts Down Idaho Health Board Vote As COVID-19 Rages

Articles

Idaho broke its daily record of new COVID-19 cases this week, its moving average of new cases is at an all-time high, and its healthcare system is edging up to a crisis as hospitals reach their limits and doctors contemplate rationing out care on the basis of who’s most likely to survive. Which means, of course, that the hyper-patriotic followers of “Ammon’s Army”—the “resistance” to the state’s public-health measures led by far-right provocateur Ammon Bundy—turned out in force Tuesday to protest, and ultimately shut down, a state health board’s meeting to discuss stronger steps to rein in the pandemic. Armed fanatics even turned up at the homes of board members, shouting and frightening their children, which spurred the board to shut the meeting down so they could protect their families. The protest outside the Central District Board of Health offices in Boise was organized by Bundy’s group People’s Rights, the group he created as part of his theocratic army focused on protesting COVID-19 measures. Oddly, Bundy himself was not present amid rumors that he had contracted the disease himself, having not been seen in public for over a week.

