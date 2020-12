Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 21:14 Hits: 5

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is warning that the Senate might not start the confirmation process for any of President-elect Joe Biden's nominees until all election-related lawsuits are resolved."As long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529869-cruz-signals-tough-road-biden-nominees-until-election-lawsuits-resolved