Joe Biden Needs To Strike Tom Vilsack From His Cabinet Picks

Joe Biden has been drawing mostly praise for his cabinet and adviser choices so far, for their deep well of experience and as a manifestation of his clear devotion to diversity at the very highest of levels. Even the fact that so many harken back to the Obama/Biden days, rather than being criticized for being unimaginative, have been rightly attributed to the need for stitching back together what seems like an irreparably torn national fabric, in addition to the aspirational attempts at progressing past the achievements of those eight years Trump attempted to erase. That is, until the news of Biden's plans to nominate Tom Vilsack to his old position of Secretary of Agriculture. Joy Reid reminds us that when Vilsack was the Agriculture Secretary, Breitbart ran a disinformation campaign against Georgia civil rights legend Shirley Sherrod, and Vilsack fell for it and fired her. Joy Reid asked Rev. Mark Thompson about the decision on her show tonight.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/biden-needs-strike-tom-vilsack-his-cabinet

