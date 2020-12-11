Shep Smith Shreds COVID Relief Compromise: ‘Why Is Washington Failing The People?”

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 12:48 Hits: 6

Sen. Joe Manchin tried to defend the bipartisan compromise by saying, “We’re the only game in town” and that his group is “meeting day and night, every day and night” to come up with a relief package. But Smith pointed out just how much relief is missing: SMITH: It’s all Washington talk. You said earlier, Senator, that a deal is very close but there is still no bill. Republicans are demanding protections from lawsuits for big corporations; Democrats demanding help for workers in the public sector and money for state and local that Republicans are blocking. Both sides say they want direct payment for disaster victims but there is not a penny in direct payments in your proposal. Why not? Manchin argued that the bill is for people who are unemployed and “have nothing.” He called it “an emergency to get us through the first quarter.” Smith smacked that down harder. SMITH: Senator, I don't know who “us” is because that doesn't get money to the people. You know when a hurricane strikes in the gulf south, the government rushes to help. When fires ravage California, the government steps in. We're nine months into the biggest health crisis and resulting financial crisis in 100 years and the federal government has done nothing for the victims in 257 days. Why? Why is Washington failing the people? What's the reason? Smith hinted that the answer is to stop trying to compromise and start making demands:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/shep-smith-shreds-relief-compromise-why