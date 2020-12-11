Friday News Dump: Trump Unchained Restarts Federal Executions -- And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 15:24 Hits: 8

What kind of president, on his way out the door, would pardon his corrupt cronies, yet order the execution of prisoners? A murderous monster, some say. Especially considering that five of the jurors who ordered his death wanted his sentence commuted. Bernard, 40, was convicted of murder in 1999 when he was a teenager, and is the youngest offender to be executed by the federal government in nearly 70 years. It is highly unusual for a lame-duck POTUS to do this, and Brandon was just the first of FIVE. https://t.co/882txDShpO — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 11, 2020 https://twitter.com/girlsreallyrule/status/1337391553573244930 Say his name. #BrandonBernard pic.twitter.com/V3F8mptSyG

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/friday-news-dump-trump-unchained-restarts