Politics Podcast: How Trump’s Pardons Compare With Other Presidents’

According tovariousreports, President Trump is considering preemptively pardoning family members and allies before he leaves office, which could include his three oldest children and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Trump has already pardoned his ally Roger Stone and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux about why presidents have the power to pardon, how that power has been used historically and how Trump’s record compares with that of his predecessors.

