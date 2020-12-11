The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Hasn’t Pardoned Many People — But So Far They Have Been Mostly His Friends

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux about presidential pardons — why presidents have that power, how they’ve used it in the past and how Trump’s record compares with that of his predecessors.

