Trump Hasn’t Pardoned Many People — But So Far They Have Been Mostly His Friends

Category: World Politics Hits: 5<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">
In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux about presidential pardons — why presidents have that power, how they’ve used it in the past and how Trump’s record compares with that of his predecessors.
Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/trump-hasnt-pardoned-many-people-but-so-far-they-have-been-mostly-his-friends/