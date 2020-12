Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 20:56 Hits: 3

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Politico's Dan Diamond about the CDC's director allegedly asking staff to delete a Trump appointee's email seeking to interfere in pandemic guidance.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/10/945136606/reporter-on-allegations-of-political-interference-at-cdc