Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 00:24 Hits: 6

Rep. James Clyburn says the Trump Administration may have deliberately tried to "conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered" with the CDC's coronavirus response.

(Image credit: Kevin Lamarque/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/10/945201868/house-oversight-committee-chair-testimony-points-to-political-interference-at-cd