Throwback Thursday: We Need More Retirements From Congress

Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020

It's very sad about Dianne Feinstein. The New Yorker has published Jane Mayer's "Dianne Feinstein’s Missteps Raise a Painful Age Question Among Senate Democrats." Dianne Feinstein literally asked Jack Dorsey the same exact question twice in a row in a hearing, got the same answer back twice, didn't realize it and this wasn't a scandal??? (From The New Yorker, Jane Mayer) pic.twitter.com/pb1Bm5vnT0 — Tamburlaine (@tamburlaine01) December 10, 2020 New Yorker reports: Dianne Feinstein finds it “hurtful and distressing” to be alerted that her faculties have failed and to be reminded of things of which she holds no short-term memory pic.twitter.com/9fcb9WazE6 — Ray Pride (@RayPride) December 10, 2020

