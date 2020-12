Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

Opposition to the death penalty is "a teaching that deserves our respect," says Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley. "I don't think it can be simply disregarded."

(Image credit: Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/10/944587122/federal-executions-pit-the-trump-administration-against-the-catholic-church