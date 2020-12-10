Reality Check: Sen. Ron Johnson Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Trump Like Him

Articles

John Avlon looked at Sen. Ron Johnson's frantic antics on CNN's New Day this morning. "A senior senator is about to hold hearings loaded with conspiracy theories and he is even entertaining trying to overturn the results of the election. We're talking about Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who has gone heavy on the bad cheese," John Berman said " 'This is madness. Trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness.' That's what Senator Mitt Romney said yesterday," Avlon said. "So how did so many of his fellow Republican senators become willing foot soldiers in a demagogue's attempt to overturn our election? Look no farther than Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who just announced a new hearing to debunk conspiracy theories while leaving the door open to an attempt to block Joe Biden's electorates. He pointed out that Johnson brought an anti-vaxxer to testify before his committee, and other fringe characters. "But then again, Johnson's credibility has already been flushed. Because the independent businessman who ran for the Senate as a non-politician who could balance budgets has been MIA these past four years. His calls for fiscal discipline disappeared as Trump ballooned the deficit and debt. His defense of inspectors generals during the Obama years evaporated when Trump started firing them. He funneled Russian disinformation into a pre-election Senate report and still found no wrongdoing by the president-elect.

