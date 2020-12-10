Trump Rages In Full-blown Sedition Tweeting

Articles

Thursday, 10 December 2020

This morning Trump rage tweeted nonsense, conspiracy theories and lies about why he got pummeled in the 2020 general election. His tweets included comments about how this is a "dangerous moment in time" and anger is going to "escalate dramatically." Is that a threat of violence coming from law enforcement or the military? Trump has been trying to strong-arm state and local legislators in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia to somehow flip the election results for HIM, not for any elected Republican legislators. He also openly warned "Georgia AG Chris Carr not to rally other Republican officials against a long-shot Texas lawsuit seeking to toss out the state’s election results, according to several people with direct knowledge of the conversation." By the way, even Andrew C. McCarthy, from the National Review, called the Texas lawsuit frivolous.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/12/trump-rages-full-blown-sedition-tweeting