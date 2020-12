Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 10:09 Hits: 4

One challenge facing John Kerry in his new role as climate envoy to President-elect Joe Biden will be to convince other governments the U.S. will abide by its commitments.

(Image credit: Erin Clark/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/10/944572621/as-climate-envoy-kerry-to-seek-ambition-with-humility