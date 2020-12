Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 22:14 Hits: 1

The suit, viewed by election experts as a baseless Hail Mary attempt to get the justices to invalidate Joe Biden's victory, has little to no chance of success.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/09/944744105/trump-asks-supreme-court-to-let-him-join-widely-scorned-texas-election-lawsuit