Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Days after Rep. Cynthia Johnson was harassed for her criticism of Rudy Giuliani, Michigan Republicans removed her from committee posts for sharing what they called a threatening video on Facebook.

(Image credit: Carlos Osorio/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/09/944777203/michigan-gop-sidelines-democrat-for-her-unacceptable-response-to-lynching-threat