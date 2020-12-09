The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

They Still Think The Election Results Could Be Overturned

This should be the last word -- right? The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania. In a one-line order, the justices denied an attempt by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly and other Republican challengers to press a challenge to a Pennsylvania law that had expanded mail-in voting in the state. No justice indicated that they had dissented. "The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order stated. But I'm told that the crazies (i.e., the vast majority of Republican voters) don't think it's over: The cultists have decided that this was denied because the Texas Lawsuit is the real deal(tm) and the supreme court just didn't want to overturn the election twice. — Joseph Ickowski (@JIckowski) December 8, 2020

